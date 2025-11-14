Dhoraiya Election Results 2025: RJD's Tribhuwan Prasad Versus Manish Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Dhoraiya seat in Bihar, where Tribhuwan Prasad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Manish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)).

This high-stakes electoral battle is expected to be one of the tightest in the state, given the constituency's recent history of dramatically shifting loyalties and deciding results with razor-thin margins.

The contest is a key indicator of the ongoing power struggle between the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the JD(U)-anchored NDA in the larger Bihar Assembly election.

The Dhauraiya constituency, which recorded an electorate of over 2.96 lakh voters in 2020, has a proven record of unpredictability. The last election saw a solid finish as the RJD’s then-candidate, Bhudeo Choudhary, narrowly edged past his rival by a slim margin of 3,060 votes.

Choudhary secured 79,324 votes, defeating JD(U)'s Manish Kumar, who polled 76,264 votes. This result marked a complete reversal of fortunes from the 2015 Assembly elections, where JD(U)’s Manish Kumar had comfortably won the seat with a decisive margin of 24,154 votes.

For the 2025 election, the rivalry remains centered on the RJD and JD(U), with the JD(U) having renominated Manish Kumar to reclaim the seat he lost narrowly in 2020. Opposing him is the RJD’s nominee, Tribhuwan Prasad.

The electoral landscape is further complicated by the presence of multiple candidates, including Arun Kumar Das (BSP) and Suman Paswan (JSRAJP), alongside several Independents.

The contrasting results from 2015 and 2020 underline the changing political equations in Dhauraiya, making its final outcome crucial to the overall mandate for Bihar’s next Assembly.