Deepfake Threat Looms Over Indian Elections

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in November last year suggested that legislation regarding deepfakes be drafted within 10 days, following consultations with AI experts and National Association of Software and Service Companies.

In the following month, Chandrasekhar said the government was planning an advisory to AI companies instead of draft legislation targeting deepfakes.

Then, in January, several news outlets reported the ministry was considering adding provisions regarding deepfakes into the IT Rules, 2021. However, the latest iteration makes no mention of the term.

What isn't clear is why the government chose to issue an advisory to AI companies, instead of moving forward with drafting legislation, despite a minister’s announcement.

Cut to March 1, when the government released an advisory, mandating intermediaries and platforms to seek government approval before the deployment of AI models deemed “under tested” or “unreliable”. This was amended on March 15, with the government ban being lifted and a shift in focus to expectations of transparency, content moderation and tagging of AI-generated content.

Similarly, the IT Rules, which were last updated on April 6, prohibits social media platforms from propagating fake news and directs them to prevent their users from doing so.

But civil society groups like the Internet Freedom Foundation say the government’s response to deepfakes has been rushed.

“The kind of consultations they had were a few closed-door interactions with platforms and some AI experts. Civil society members, researchers and journalists weren’t present. It’s led to these hurried policy interventions,” Tejasi Panjiar, associate policy counsel at the foundation, said. “It has been entirely reactive."

Archis Chowdhury, senior correspondent at Boom, a fact-checking platform, concurred. “We don’t know on what basis is regulation being built,” he said. “They’re not taking any suggestions from civil bodies and stakeholders who might have some legitimate suggestions regarding improving them."

Deepfakes should be a concern for India, elections or not, because of the nation’s low digital literacy. Only about 38% of households in India are digitally literate, according to the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development. The percentage in urban households is at 61%, as compared with 25% in rural areas.

In February, the IFF had, in an open letter, urged political parties to promise not to misuse AI-generated content, so that the elections remain free and fair. “There is no transparency, no research, no accountability,” Panjiar said, adding that political parties have in the past reposted AI-generated content from official and party-affiliated social media handles.

Chowdhury has a similar view. “Political parties have a stake in the technology, they’re deploying deepfakes and that’s why we don’t see any transparency from them.”