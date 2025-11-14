ADVERTISEMENT
Danapur Election Results 2025 LIVE: RJD's Rit Lal Roy Faces Off Against BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav
The Danapur Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 6, 2025.
The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election results will be declared today, with counting set to begin at 8:00 a.m. The Danapur Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 6, 2025. In this election, the key candidates include Ram Kripal Yadav from the BJP, Rit Lal Roy from the RJD, along with others in the fray.
