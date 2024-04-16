Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress' Nakul Nath Is Richest Candidate In Phase One

The 49-year-old leader has investments of Rs 5.23 crore in 30 publicly-traded companies, which include Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Punjab National Bank.

He has also invested Rs 14.74 crore in 16 unlisted companies, including National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Hero Fincorp, Tata Capital Ltd. and One Mobikwik Systems Ltd.

Nath has Rs 25.52 crore in offshore bank deposits, Rs 17.61 lakh in domestic fixed deposits and cash of Rs 44.97 lakh. He owns jewellery worth Rs 2.02 crore.

Investments in bonds, alternate investment funds, and in portfolio management service account for Rs 8.41 crore. The Congress MP has invested over Rs 1.1 crore in three mutual funds: HDFC Dividend Yield, SBI Contra Fund and UTI Master Shares.

In his 2019 affidavit, Nath had declared movable assets worth Rs 616 crore.