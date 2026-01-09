Civic Polls: Raj, Uddhav To Hold Joint Rally In Thane On Jan 12

Addressing the media while campaigning in Thane, Raj Thackeray said he had come to meet party workers rather than deliver a speech.

"Uddhav Thackeray and I will address a joint rally in Thane on January 12," he said. He also paid floral tributes at the statue of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

The MNS chief visited the Shiv Sena branch at Charai, inaugurated in 1986 by Bal Thackeray, and signed the attendance register.