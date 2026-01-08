Civic Polls: MMRDA Transformed From 'Bank' To Infrastructure Powerhouse, Says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that before 2014, state-run agency MMRDA functioned merely as a lending institution for Mumbai, but under the Mahayuti government, it has been reinvented as the engine of large-scale infrastructure development.

Addressing an election rally at Kalyan ahead of the January 15 polls to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Fadnavis outlined a roadmap for the transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and said all local trains will eventually have AC coaches with closed doors, similar to the metro.

"MMRDA is not a bank; it was created to fund and build infrastructure across the entire metropolitan area," the Chief Minister stated.

Fadnavis said he and his deputy Eknath Shinde have initiated projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore through the MMRDA, focusing on water schemes, roads, and an expansive metro network.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is a state government body responsible for the preparation of the regional plan and infrastructure development of MMR.

In a major announcement for commuters, Fadnavis promised a significant upgrade to Mumbai local trains.

"Our lifeline is the local train, and while we have developed stations and escalators under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we are now bringing a bigger gift. All local trains will eventually have AC coaches with closed doors, similar to the metro," he said.

The CM assured that "the second-class ticket price will not increase by even one rupee," ensuring modern comfort remains affordable for the common man.

Fadnavis emphasised that major projects like the Airoli-Katai Naka Freeway, the multi-modal corridor, and east-west connectivity tunnels are "game changers" that will drastically reduce travel time for residents of Kalyan and Dombivli.

He announced the creation of a massive business hub, similar to BKC in Mumbai, in the Kalyan-Dombivli region, which, along with the Bullet Train ecosystem and new data centres, will generate thousands of jobs for the next generation.

Fadnavis urged citizens to provide an "unprecedented mandate" for the BJP-led Mahayuti on January 15, promising to make Kalyan-Dombivli the best municipal corporation in the country over the next five years.

The KDMC is among 29 municipal corporations going to the polls, whose results will be announced on January 16.

Addressing a public meeting in Ulhasnagar, Fadnavis said the "rule of law" would be established, and "goonda raaj" would not be tolerated.

"Ulhasnagar will be governed by the rule of law. There is no place for lawlessness here," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the lack of development in Ulhasnagar despite its rich diversity and cultural harmony.

"Although Ulhasnagar is called a city, in many areas, the situation is worse than that of a village. When compared to other municipal corporations, Ulhasnagar has lagged far behind in development. Now is the time to seriously address this reality," he added.