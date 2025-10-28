Chhath Brings Political Lull In Poll-Bound Bihar

Displaying videos of heavily crowded trains and stations on his laptop, Yadav said, 'We never saw such a mess in the past. So, where are the 12,000 trains? I would urge my brethren who have returned home from far-off places to celebrate Chhath, do not go back after enjoying thekua (a delicacy made of flour and jaggery). Stay put till the day of polls and vote for a change.'

Speculation is rife that during the release of the manifesto, some other political announcements could be made, like a Deputy CM from the minority community if the RJD, Congress and Left combine won the elections.