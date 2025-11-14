Chainpur Election Results 2025: Mohd. Zama Khan Vs Brij Kishor Bind — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Chainpur seat in Bihar, where JD(U)'s Md. Zama Khan, RJD's Brij Kishor Bind, Jan Suraaj Party's Hemant Kumar Choubey and BSP's Dhiraj Kumar Singh are going head-to-head. Among the other contestants are AAP's Ram Raj Sharma, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)'s Majnu Gond, Bhagidari Party(P)'s Raja Lal Singh, Jagrook Janta Party's Sunil Sharma, Jan Suraaj Party's Hemant Kumar Choubey, Jansatta Party of India's Anil Kumar Singh, Samata Party's Dindayal Singh Kushawaha, Sarvlokhit Samaj Party's Sunil Kumar, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Sushank Kumar Singh, Uday Bharatam Party's Anuj Kumar Dubey and Vikassheel Insaan Party's Govind Vind.

Independent candidates include Akash Ranjan, Gopal Vinda, Madhaw Singh, Mahendra Prasad, Priyanka, Ram Ekabal Prasad, Shravan Bind and Uttam Patel.

Chainpur went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 69.30%.

Here is all you need to know about the Chainpur constituency: