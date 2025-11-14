Chainpur Election Results 2025: Mohd. Zama Khan Vs Brij Kishor Bind — Who's Winning?
Chainpur went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 69.30%.
Counting is underway for the Chainpur seat in Bihar, where JD(U)'s Md. Zama Khan, RJD's Brij Kishor Bind, Jan Suraaj Party's Hemant Kumar Choubey and BSP's Dhiraj Kumar Singh are going head-to-head. Among the other contestants are AAP's Ram Raj Sharma, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)'s Majnu Gond, Bhagidari Party(P)'s Raja Lal Singh, Jagrook Janta Party's Sunil Sharma, Jan Suraaj Party's Hemant Kumar Choubey, Jansatta Party of India's Anil Kumar Singh, Samata Party's Dindayal Singh Kushawaha, Sarvlokhit Samaj Party's Sunil Kumar, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Sushank Kumar Singh, Uday Bharatam Party's Anuj Kumar Dubey and Vikassheel Insaan Party's Govind Vind.
Independent candidates include Akash Ranjan, Gopal Vinda, Madhaw Singh, Mahendra Prasad, Priyanka, Ram Ekabal Prasad, Shravan Bind and Uttam Patel.
Chainpur went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 69.30%.
Here is all you need to know about the Chainpur constituency:
Chainpur Past Wins And Prominent Parties
Bihar's Chainpur was the stronghold for BJP for years before BSP in 2020 broke through with a surprise win. In the last election, Mohd. Zama Khan of the BSP emerged victorious against BJP's Brij Kishor Bind.
Before that, BJP's Bind won after defeating Khan. In 2010, Bind won against BSP's Dr. Ajay Alok.
This year as well the competition seems between JD(U) and BSP.
Prominent parties in the village are JDU, LJP and RJD.
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections 2025: Phase 2 Voting Ends; Turnout At 68.76%, Highest-Ever In State's History
Chainpur Demographics
It is a general category assembly seat situated in Kaimur district and is one of the six assembly segments of Sasaram (SC) Parliament Seat. The village's total voting population as of 2020 stood at 3.18 lakh. In the year 2020 voters' turnout was at 64.75%, while in 2015 it was 61.63%.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.