Bypoll Results For Eight Assembly Seats: Check Date, Time And Where To Watch Live

Jubilee Hills, Telangana

The Jubilee Hills bypoll was held following the death of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. In the contest, BRS has nominated Gopinath’s widow, Maganti Sunitha, while Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is supporting the Congress candidate. This bypoll also marks the first electoral test for the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana.

Nuapada, Odisha

The Nuapada assembly bypoll was held following the death of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. Contesting the seat, Dholakia’s son Jay represents the BJP, while the BJD has fielded its women’s wing chief, Snehangini Chhuria. The Congress has nominated veteran tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate.

Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir

The Budgam bypoll was necessitated due to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s resignation from the constituency. Abdullah, who had won from both Budgam and Ganderbal in the 2024 Assembly elections, chose to retain Ganderbal, prompting the by-election in Budgam. The constituency witnessed a triangular fight among National Conference candidate Aga Mehmood, People's Democratic Party’s Aga Syed Muntazir and the BJP’s Syed Mohsin, though 20 candidates are in the fray.

Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir

The Nagrota bypoll was held following the death of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year. A total of 13 candidates are contesting in the bypoll. The National Conference has fielded Shamim Begum, a sitting District Development Council (DDC) member, while the BJP has nominated Devender Singh Rana’s daughter, Devyani Rana. The J&K National Panthers Party has nominated its president, Harsh Dev Singh. The BJP won Nagrota three times in the past, in 2002, 2008 and 2024. The National Conference claimed victories twice, in 1996 and 2014.

Anta, Rajasthan

The Anta bypoll was held following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena. The constituency is expected to witness a close contest between Pramod Jain of Congress and BJP’s Morpal Suman. Congress rebel Naresh Meena is also in the fray as an independent candidate.

Dampa, Mizoram

The Dampa bypoll was held following the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo. John Rotluangliana, the State Vice-President and former minister, is contesting as a Congress candidate. The BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga, while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Vanlalsailova. The Mizo National Front (MNF) was represented by its Vice-President and former minister, R Lalthangliana.

Tarn Taran, Punjab

The Tarn Taran bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June this year. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Harmeet Singh Sandhu, while Congress has nominated Karanbir Singh Burj. Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa is contesting as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, while the BJP has fielded Harjit Singh Sandhu.

Ghatshila, Jharkhand

The Ghatsila bypoll was held following the death of JMM MLA and state minister Ramdas Soren in August.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Ramdas Soren had defeated Babulal Soren, son of BJP MLA and former Chief Minister Champai Soren. This time, the NDA has fielded Babulal Soren, while Ramdas Murmu is contesting as a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) candidate. The JMM has fielded Somesh Soren, son of former minister late Ramdas Soren.