Buxar Election Results 2025: Congress's Sanjay Kumar Tiwari Vs BJP's Anand Mishra — Who Is Winning?
As many as 15 candidates from numerous party have joined the race to become MLA of Buxar.
Buxar is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the first phase of assembly election. As many as 15 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.
The sitting MLA is Sanjay Kumar Tiwari from Indian National Congress. Tiwari has been reigning in Buxar for a decade now. He came to power after defeating Sukhada Pandey of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2010. In 2015, Tiwari won the seat again after securing 59,417 votes against Parshuram Chaubey of BJP.
With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress and BJP — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.
In 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, total voter turnout from this constituency was 163,340 or 56.32%.
In 2025 election, Anand Mishra from BJP, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari from Congress, Abhimanyu Maury from Bahujan Samaj Party, Dharm Raj Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, Tathgat Harsh Vardhan from Jan Suraaj Party, Pankaj Kumar Pandey from Kisan Samaj Party, Binod Kumar Singh from Bhartiya Sarthan Party, Visheshwar Chauhan from Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party, Sohan Gond from Gondvana Gantantra Party and independent candidate Om Jee Kumar are battling for the office of MLA in Buxar.
Buxar is part of the Buxar Lok Sabha Constituency. The assembly constituency came into life in 1952 and since then it has gone into poll for 18 times till now.