Buxar Election Results 2025: Congress's Sanjay Kumar Tiwari Vs BJP's Anand Mishra — Who Is Winning?

Buxar is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the first phase of assembly election. As many as 15 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

The sitting MLA is Sanjay Kumar Tiwari from Indian National Congress. Tiwari has been reigning in Buxar for a decade now. He came to power after defeating Sukhada Pandey of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2010. In 2015, Tiwari won the seat again after securing 59,417 votes against Parshuram Chaubey of BJP.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress and BJP — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

In 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, total voter turnout from this constituency was 163,340 or 56.32%.