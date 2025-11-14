Brahampur Election Results 2025: Hulas Pande Vs Shambhu Nath Yadav — Who's Winning?
Brahampur is a General category assembly seat situated in the Buxar district. It is one of the six assembly segments of the Buxar Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for Brahampur (Buxar), where Hulas Pande of Lok Janshakti Party - Ram Vilas LJP(RV) is facing Shambhu Nath Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The other candidates are Mahavir Yadav of BSP, Sunil Kumar Ray of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Vikrama Gond of Gondvana Gantantra Party and some independents.
Brahampur went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Brahampur constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Brahampur lies in the Buxar region where NDA vs INDIA contests are sharp. LJP(RV) is the NDA face here per seat-sharing, while RJD anchors the opposition slate. The constituency features agrarian blocks with high youth migration.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Parihar had 3,40,864 registered voters and 494 polling stations.
In 2020, BJP’s Shambhu Nath Yadav won against Hulas Pandey of LJP with a margin of 27.58%. The voter turnout of Brahampur in the 2020 Assembly Election was 54.39%
In 2015, Brahampur saw 57.24% voting, where Shambhu Nath Yadav of RJD won against Vivek Thakur of BJP with a margin of 17.01%
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.