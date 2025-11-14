Brahampur Election Results 2025: Hulas Pande Vs Shambhu Nath Yadav — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for Brahampur (Buxar), where Hulas Pande of Lok Janshakti Party - Ram Vilas LJP(RV) is facing Shambhu Nath Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The other candidates are Mahavir Yadav of BSP, Sunil Kumar Ray of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Vikrama Gond of Gondvana Gantantra Party and some independents.

Brahampur is a General category assembly seat situated in the Buxar district. It is one of the six assembly segments of the Buxar Parliament Seat.

Brahampur went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Brahampur constituency: