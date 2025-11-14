Bochahan Assembly Election Results 2025: Amar Kumar Paswan Vs. Abhay Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Bochahan Assembly constituency (Constituency No. 94) in the Muzaffarpur region of Bihar. As a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, the final result will be determined by which alliance successfully consolidates the Mahadalit and SC vote banks.

The central contest pits Amar Kumar Paswan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) against Baby Kumari of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP(RV)), with strong challenges from the AAP and BSP.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.