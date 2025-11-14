Bochahan Assembly Election Results 2025: Amar Kumar Paswan Vs. Abhay Kumar — Who's Winning?
The central contest pits Amar Kumar Paswan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) against Baby Kumari of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP(RV)), with strong challenges from the AAP and BSP.
Counting is underway for the Bochahan Assembly constituency (Constituency No. 94) in the Muzaffarpur region of Bihar. As a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, the final result will be determined by which alliance successfully consolidates the Mahadalit and SC vote banks.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Bochahan is an Assembly seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes, situated in the Muzaffarpur district.
Its political importance stems from the size and crucial role of the SC and Mahadalit populations in determining the outcome.
The seat has a history of high volatility and closely fought battles. The winner must successfully merge their core party base (RJD's M-Y bloc or NDA's Upper Caste/EBC bloc) with a majority of the reserved vote.
This seat last saw a by-election in 2022, which was won by Amar Kumar Paswan (RJD).