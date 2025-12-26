The Sleeping Giant In BMC Elections 2026: What Are Mumbai's Women Voters Looking For?

As Mumbai heads toward the long-delayed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in 2026, political attention remains on alliance arithmetic, party splits, and leadership battles. Yet, new voter data suggests that one of the city's most consequential electoral blocs, women, remains under-engaged and under-addressed.

According to a city-wide survey 'BMC Elections: Triple-M Play In Mumbai' conducted by Ascendia Strategies on across more than 1,000 respondents, women voters ('Mahila') show the lowest awareness of their local corporators among major demographic groups in Mumbai. Only 44% of women surveyed knew the name of their corporator, compared with 68% among Marathi Manoos voters and 60% among Muslim voters.

That lack of familiarity, however, does not reflect political apathy.