BMC Elections 2026: Thackeray Brothers, Sharad Pawar's NCP Seal Seat Sharing Pact

Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thakeray along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by Raj Thakeray and Sharad Pawar's New Congress Party have finalised their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

Under the arrangement, UBT will be contesting for 163 seats, MNS has been allocated 53 seats and NCP has a total of 11 seats to contest for the local body elections.

Earlier in the day, the Mahayuti alliance also shared its seat allocation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Devendra Fadnavis contesting 137 wards, while the Shiv Sena fielding candidates in 90.

Another constituent of Mahayuti, the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the BMC polls separately.

The NCP (AP) has so far announced 64 candidates for the BMC polls.