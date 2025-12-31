Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025BMC Elections 2026: Over 2,500 Candidates Enter Poll Fray; 2,122 Nominations On Closing Day
ADVERTISEMENT

BMC Elections 2026: Over 2,500 Candidates Enter Poll Fray; 2,122 Nominations On Closing Day

The elections to the BMC, which has 227 electoral wards, are scheduled to be held on Jan. 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

31 Dec 2025, 08:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The BMC Polls&nbsp;are scheduled to be held on Jan. 15, and votes will be counted the next day. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
The BMC Polls are scheduled to be held on Jan. 15, and votes will be counted the next day. (Photo: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A total of 2,516 nominations were submitted for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, including 2,122 submitted on the last day of filing, officials said on Wednesday.

The elections to the BMC, which has 227 electoral wards, are scheduled to be held on Jan. 15, and votes will be counted the next day. The nomination filing process began on Dec. 23 and ended on Dec. 30.

The scrutiny of nominations started at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, while the deadline for withdrawing candidatures is till 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Of the 2,516 nominations filed with 23 Returning Officers across the city, M-East ward, which covers areas like Govandi, Deonar, Chembur, Trombay, Mankhurd, and Anik, received the highest 183 nomination papers.

While a little over 400 nominations were received till Dec. 29, the last day saw 2,122 candidates submitting their papers as parties were into seat-sharing negotiations till the last minute, civic officials said.

A total of 11,391 nomination forms (AB forms) were distributed till Dec. 30, officials added.

ALSO READ

BMC Elections 2026: Thackeray Brothers, Sharad Pawar's NCP Seal Seat Sharing Pact
Opinion
BMC Elections 2026: Thackeray Brothers, Sharad Pawar's NCP Seal Seat Sharing Pact
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT