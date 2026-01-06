BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Voting Dates, Result Announcement, Total Voters And More

People in India’s financial capital get to elect their local representatives after a gap of nearly three years without an elected civic body.

The nomination process for elections to the BMC, Asia's largest civic body having a budget of over Rs 74,000 crore for 2025-26, started on Dec. 23, 2025 while candidates were allowed to make their submissions until Dec. 30, 2025. The last date of withdrawing nominations was Jan. 2 and the final list of candidates was published on Jan. 3.

In total, there are 227 electoral wards in BMC and the metropolis has more than 1.03 crore voters.

This time, 1,729 candidates are in the fray. The BMC has witnessed a nearly 24% decline in the total number of candidates in the fray, compared to 2,275 in 2017, The Indian Express reported.

The BMC earlier informed that 11,391 nomination forms were distributed between Dec. 23-Dec. 30, 2025. Among these, 2,516 nomination papers were filed before the Dec. 30, 2025 deadline.

After the withdrawal of 453 nominations, 1,729 candidates in total remain in the electoral contest for the BMC polls.