BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Voting Dates, Result Announcement, Total Voters And More
In total, there are 227 electoral wards in BMC and the metropolis has more than 1.03 crore voters.
A total of 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including India's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are set to elect their new mayor in long-delayed elections scheduled for next week.
While Mahayuti partners BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, have formed a team for the BMC polls, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS under Raj Thackeray have come together to "preserve" the Marathi language and culture.
The Congress is fighting the BMC elections with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The Nationalist Congress Party is contesting solo and independently from its Mahayuti alliance at the State level.
BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule
People in India’s financial capital get to elect their local representatives after a gap of nearly three years without an elected civic body.
The nomination process for elections to the BMC, Asia's largest civic body having a budget of over Rs 74,000 crore for 2025-26, started on Dec. 23, 2025 while candidates were allowed to make their submissions until Dec. 30, 2025. The last date of withdrawing nominations was Jan. 2 and the final list of candidates was published on Jan. 3.
This time, 1,729 candidates are in the fray. The BMC has witnessed a nearly 24% decline in the total number of candidates in the fray, compared to 2,275 in 2017, The Indian Express reported.
The BMC earlier informed that 11,391 nomination forms were distributed between Dec. 23-Dec. 30, 2025. Among these, 2,516 nomination papers were filed before the Dec. 30, 2025 deadline.
After the withdrawal of 453 nominations, 1,729 candidates in total remain in the electoral contest for the BMC polls.
BMC Elections 2026: Voting Date
As per the official announcement of the State Election Commission (SEC), elections for all the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the BMC, are being held in a single phase on Thursday, Jan. 15.
The BMC states that polling will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 and will continue till 5:30 p.m.
BMC Elections 2026: Result Date
The results for the BMC polls will be announced by the Election Commission on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.
BMC Elections 2026: Total Voters
According to PTI, a total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls. Out of these, 55,16,707 are male, 48,26,509 are female voters and the number of Other voters stands at 1,099.
BMC Election Results 2017
In the last civic polls in 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena had won 84 seats. Of these winners, 46 have now switched to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. As many as 16 former corporators from other parties, including the Congress, NCP and SP, have also joined the Shiv Sena.
The BJP had won 82 seats last time. In the past eight years, six former corporators from other parties have joined it. In 2017, the Congress had bagged 31 seats, followed by NCP (9), MNS (7), SP (6), AIMIM (2) and six others.
(With PTI inputs)