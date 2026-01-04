BMC Elections 2026: Corporator Performance Trumps Party Symbols in Mumbai

The work done by corporators matters more to voters in Mumbai than affiliation to political parties, a survey has found, weeks before the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Respondents across age groups rated the performance of a corporator higher than party symbol, chief minister's and prime minister's face or caste and religion as the main voting consideration, according to a report from Ascendia Strategies.

In the 36–45 age group, 54% said the work done by corporators will be the main factor for their vote, compared to 1% for party symbol.

The proportion for the age groups of 18–25, 26–35, and 46–60 also was more than 40%.

Civic issues and development scored between 16%-23% across age groups, the survey found.