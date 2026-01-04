BMC Elections 2026: Corporator Performance Trumps Party Symbols in Mumbai
In the 36–45 age group, 54% said the work done by corporators will be the main factor for their vote, compared to 1% for party symbol.
The work done by corporators matters more to voters in Mumbai than affiliation to political parties, a survey has found, weeks before the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Respondents across age groups rated the performance of a corporator higher than party symbol, chief minister's and prime minister's face or caste and religion as the main voting consideration, according to a report from Ascendia Strategies.
The proportion for the age groups of 18–25, 26–35, and 46–60 also was more than 40%.
Civic issues and development scored between 16%-23% across age groups, the survey found.
Besides, engagement with corporators declines with age, the survey found, but when people do reach out, resolution rates are fairly consistent across cohorts.
A majority of respondents say they never contacted their corporator for any issue. Resolution rates are middling: among those who did reach out, the share reporting issues resolved ranges 20–26%, highest for 36–45 (26%) and 60+ (25%).
Unresolved is concentrated among younger respondents: 18–25 show the highest unresolved rate (33%), versus 10–15% in other cohorts.
Across most age groups, civic services in Mumbai are seen as better, with the strongest positivity in 18–25 and 46–60. Senior citizen respondents are notably more dissatisfied.
A total of 1,700 candidates who are in the fray for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections were allotted symbols on Saturday, officials said. Voting will take place on January 15 and results will be announced the following day.