BMC Elections 2026: Ajit Pawar's NCP Releases Second List Of 27 Candidates For Mumbai Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar-led NCP has a total of 64 contestants for the Mumbai civic polls. (Image: Ajit Pawar's X account)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Monday announced its second list of 27 candidates for Mumbai civic polls, taking the total number of contestants to 64 so far, a day before the deadline to file nominations closes.
Despite being an ally of the BJP-led Mahayuti, the Nationalist Congress Party is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately, while the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have formed an alliance.
Earlier, BJP city chief Ameet Satam had ruled out any truck with the NCP, saying its leader Nawab Malik was in-charge of the party’s election management for the BMC polls.
Malik has been accused of being involved in money laundering and having links with Dawood Ibrahim’s associates.
Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the 227-member BMC, are scheduled for Jan 15, 2026, and votes will be counted the next day.