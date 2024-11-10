BJP's Maharashtra Election Manifesto Promises Rs 2,100 Under Ladki Bahin Yojana, 1 Lakh Government Jobs

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections released on Sunday, promised to increase the monthly grant under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme to Rs 2,100 per month.

The scheme, launched in August this year, currently provides Rs 1,500 per month to economically disadvantaged women in the age bracket of 21-65.

In its poll manifesto, the BJP has stressed that the scheme would continue if the Mahayuti—the ruling coalition comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party—retains power and the monthly aid would also be raised.

The manifesto was launched by BJP veteran and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai, in presence of party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This Ladki Bahin scheme aims to improve the socio-economic status of girls, ensure their education, and promote gender equality, Fadnavis said. The welfare measure is also aimed at making them self-reliant, he added.