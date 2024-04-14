BJP Manifesto 2024 Highlights: Sankalp Patra Focuses On Green Energy, Infrastructure And More

Bharatiya Janata Party has expanded its GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata aur Naari) outreach to GYANAM to include the middle class.

The 76-page manifesto promises to improve connectivity, ease of business, and provide affordable housing to the middle class.

The manifesto talks about facilitating the growth of India as a manufacturing hub, pharma hub, semiconductors hub, innovations hub and tech hub. The Congress in its manifesto promised changes to existing PLI schemes to make them employer-linked, giving tax credits to large and diverse employers.

BJP manifesto also promises to make 'garib ki thaali' more affordable, nutritious by promising clusters of growth and production.

BJP manifesto also talks about expedition of national clean air programme in 60 cities to counter pollution.

The document supports 'One Nation One Poll', implementation of CAA and roll out of Uniform Civil Code.

Three more bullet trains will be launched across the country. Also Namo trains and Amrit trains, along with Vande Bharat chair car trains and metro trains will be launched.

Aim to three crore 'lakhpati didis' and 'drone didis'.