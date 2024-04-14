BJP Manifesto 2024 Highlights: Sankalp Patra Focuses On Green Energy, Infrastructure And More
Bharatiya Janata Party releases its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Catch live updates here.
Key Takeaways From BJP Manifesto
Bharatiya Janata Party has expanded its GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata aur Naari) outreach to GYANAM to include the middle class.
The 76-page manifesto promises to improve connectivity, ease of business, and provide affordable housing to the middle class.
The manifesto talks about facilitating the growth of India as a manufacturing hub, pharma hub, semiconductors hub, innovations hub and tech hub. The Congress in its manifesto promised changes to existing PLI schemes to make them employer-linked, giving tax credits to large and diverse employers.
BJP manifesto also promises to make 'garib ki thaali' more affordable, nutritious by promising clusters of growth and production.
BJP manifesto also talks about expedition of national clean air programme in 60 cities to counter pollution.
The document supports 'One Nation One Poll', implementation of CAA and roll out of Uniform Civil Code.
Three more bullet trains will be launched across the country. Also Namo trains and Amrit trains, along with Vande Bharat chair car trains and metro trains will be launched.
Aim to three crore 'lakhpati didis' and 'drone didis'.
All above 70 years, transgenders will be brought under the aegis of Ayushman bharat. Congress had promised cashless medical insurance and civil unions for LGBTQ+ couples.
India To Become A Green Energy Hub: Modi
BJP's major focus is on green energy and self-reliance for energy, said Modi.
Our focus on green energy will create many new job opportunities.
BJP resolution is to make India a global hub of all evolving sectors.
India will soon be a green energy, pharma, auto, innovation hub.
Four Bullet Train Projects To Be Launched
Three varieties of Vande Bharat trains will be launched, said PM Modi.
One bullet train project will be launched in each of north, south, east and west parts of India, he said.
Social, Digital, Physical Infrastructure Our Focus Points: Modi
Social, digital and physical infrastructure are our focus points, said Modi.
We are strengthening highways, railways and waterways across the nation.
We are strengthening 5G, while working towards 6G across the nation.
We will make satellite towns across the nation which will bring lots of growth opportunities for the nation.
Manifesto Focuses On Tourism
Unlocking the potential of tourism is yet to be done in India, said Modi
Many new tourist destinations will be developed and connected to the world heritage.
Tourism generates maximum employment with minimum investment.
Opportunities of homestay will help the tribal families.