NDTV ProfitAssembly Elections 2024BJP Candidate List For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Released; Check 15 Names Here
ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Candidate List For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Released; Check 15 Names Here

The party has chosen to field its candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag.

26 Aug 2024, 01:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: X/@BJP4JnK)</p></div>
(Source: X/@BJP4JnK)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its first list of 15 candidates for the elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Earlier in the day, the BJP released a list with 44 names but deleted it soon after.

The 15 candidates have been picked for the first phase of polls. According to PTI, the party said the names for the second and third phases of polls carried in an earlier list should not be considered. No changes have been made in the candidates picked for the first phase, NDTV reported.

The party has chosen to field its candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag.

Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: BJP Candidate List

The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 4.

In the last assembly elections held in 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT