BJP Announces CP Radhakrishnan As NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate
The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for Sept. 9.
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan is the vice presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Sunday.
Announcing the nomination, Nadda said a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided Radhakrishnan's name after an extensive deliberation. Additionally, he hoped the opposition parties would support the NDA candidate.
"Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President," Modi said on X.
The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for Sept. 9. The last date for filing nomination is Aug. 22.
Dhankhar, who assumed office in August 2022, stepped down on July 21, citing medical reasons. His resignation came more than two years ahead of the scheduled end of his term in August 2027. While the official reason was health-related, sources have hinted at underlying tensions between Dhankhar and the central leadership, despite his earlier alignment with the government’s positions.
(With PTI Inputs)