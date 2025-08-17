BJP Announces CP Radhakrishnan As NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan is the vice presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Sunday.

Announcing the nomination, Nadda said a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided Radhakrishnan's name after an extensive deliberation. Additionally, he hoped the opposition parties would support the NDA candidate.

"Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President," Modi said on X.