Bihariganj Election Results 2025: Niranjan Kumar Mehta Vs Renu Kumari — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Bihariganj seat in Bihar, where Niranjan Kumar Mehta of JD(U) is facing Renu Kumari of RJD.
Bihariganj seat is in the Madhepura district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on 6 November, 2025.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Niranjan Kumar Mehta of the JD(U) had won by a margin of 18,711 votes against Subhashini Bundela of INC. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 60.53%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Niranjan Kumar Mehta had won the 2015 elections as well against Ravindra Charan Yadav of BJP.
Historically, the seat has been a JD(U) stronghold as the party consistently won in 2010, 2015, and 2020.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.