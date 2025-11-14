Bihariganj Election Results 2025: Niranjan Kumar Mehta Vs Renu Kumari — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Bihariganj seat in Bihar, where Niranjan Kumar Mehta of JD(U) is facing Renu Kumari of RJD.

Bihariganj seat is in the Madhepura district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on 6 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Niranjan Kumar Mehta of the JD(U) had won by a margin of 18,711 votes against Subhashini Bundela of INC. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 60.53%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Niranjan Kumar Mehta had won the 2015 elections as well against Ravindra Charan Yadav of BJP.