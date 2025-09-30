Bihar Polls: 65 Lakh Voters Deleted, 7.42 Crore Voters In Final Poll Roll

The total number of electors in poll-bound Bihar have come down to 7.42 crore in the final electoral roll published on Tuesday from 7.89 crore before the SIR of the voter list carried out by the ECI.

The final figure is, however, more than 7.24 crore electors named in the draft list issued on Aug. 1, which had removed 65 lakh voters from the original list on various accounts, including deaths, migration and duplication of voters.

The ECI said that 3.66 lakh voters were removed from the draft roll while 21.53 lakh were added following the month-long evaluation of documents submitted by prospective voters and objections filed by parties and individuals.

The final figure may change marginally after supplementary lists are published during the poll process. The ECI's exercise has drawn sharp protests from the Opposition, which has accused the poll watchdog of working at the behest of the ruling BJP, a charge it has flatly rejected.

The Bihar assembly elections are likely to be announced soon, and the mammoth SIR exercise, which the ECI intends to undertake across the country in due course, has stirred a controversy.

Opposition parties, some of which have moved the Supreme Court, have been alleging that SIR was aimed at the wrongful deletion of names of voters who were less likely to vote for the ruling BJP-led NDA. However, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have asserted that SIR was essential to flush out "infiltrators" whom the INDIA bloc allegedly wanted to protect and give voting rights.

(With PTI inputs)