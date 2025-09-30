Bihar Polls: 65 Lakh Voters Deleted, 7.42 Crore Voters In Final Poll Roll
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft lists, which were published as part of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). District Administration Patna told news agency ANI, "In the light of the directives of the ECI, the final publication of the voter list for all 14 Assembly constituencies in Patna district was out today under the Intensive Revision Campaign, 2025, based on the eligibility date of 01.07.2025." [sic]
According to this, the total number of electors is 48,15,294, which is 1,63,600 more than the total number of electors (46,51,694) included in the draft list published on Aug. 1, 2025.
The Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar announced on its social media pages, tagging the ECI. "In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09.2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post.
à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤· à¤à¤¹à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ 30.09.2025 à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤ https://t.co/vn4CiWul9G à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤® à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤£ à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤https://t.co/vn4CiWul9G@ECISVEEP— Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar (@CEOBihar) September 30, 2025
The total number of electors in poll-bound Bihar have come down to 7.42 crore in the final electoral roll published on Tuesday from 7.89 crore before the SIR of the voter list carried out by the ECI.
The final figure is, however, more than 7.24 crore electors named in the draft list issued on Aug. 1, which had removed 65 lakh voters from the original list on various accounts, including deaths, migration and duplication of voters.
The ECI said that 3.66 lakh voters were removed from the draft roll while 21.53 lakh were added following the month-long evaluation of documents submitted by prospective voters and objections filed by parties and individuals.
The final figure may change marginally after supplementary lists are published during the poll process. The ECI's exercise has drawn sharp protests from the Opposition, which has accused the poll watchdog of working at the behest of the ruling BJP, a charge it has flatly rejected.
The Bihar assembly elections are likely to be announced soon, and the mammoth SIR exercise, which the ECI intends to undertake across the country in due course, has stirred a controversy.
Opposition parties, some of which have moved the Supreme Court, have been alleging that SIR was aimed at the wrongful deletion of names of voters who were less likely to vote for the ruling BJP-led NDA. However, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have asserted that SIR was essential to flush out "infiltrators" whom the INDIA bloc allegedly wanted to protect and give voting rights.
(With PTI inputs)