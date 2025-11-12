Bihar Exit Polls 2025: NDA To Retain Power With Two-Third Majority, Says Today's Chanakya

The National Democratic Alliance is likely to win the Bihar assembly elections 2025 with a two-third majority, according to the exit polls released by Today's Chanakya on Wednesday.

The post-poll survey projected that the NDA, which comprises the BJP and the JD(U) apart from some smaller parties, will win around 148-172 seats. Their median projection is of 160 seats, which suggests a two-third majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD-Congress combine is seen to be winning only 65-89 constituencies. Other smaller parties could bag three to nine seats, as per the exit poll.

Today's Chanakya has projected the NDA's vote share in the range of 41-47%, and sees the Mahagathbandhan's share at 35-41%. This gives the former a decisive edge to sweep the elections.

This election is seen as one of the most high-stake political contests in the country. The NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, whereas the Mahagathbandhan comprises of RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Besides, debutant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is fighting for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.