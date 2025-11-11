Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: People's Pulse, Matrize Project NDA Sweep, Jan Suraaj Opening Account
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: People's Pulse, Matrize Project NDA Sweep, Jan Suraaj Opening Account

Bihar Assembly Election exit polls 2025: People's Pulse and Matrize are projecting NDA's return to power in the Hindi heartland state.

11 Nov 2025, 06:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Image: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Voting has ended in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA is seeking a return to power, while the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan aims to spring a surprise. Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party is the X factor.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: Watch

Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: People's Insight Puts NDA Ahead

People's Insight Bihar Exit Polls 2025 (Total seats: 243 | Majority Mark: 122)

  • NDA: 133-148

  • MGB: 87-102

  • JSP: 0-2

  • Others: 3-6


Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: Dainik Bhaskar 

Dainik Bhaskar Bihar Exit Polls 2025 (Total seats: 243 | Majority Mark: 122)

  • NDA: 145-160

  • MGB: 73-91

  • JSP: 0

  • Others: 5-10


Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: Vir Sanghvi On NDA's Projected Win

"Not a surprise," says veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi, on initial trends projecting NDA sweep in Bihar.

He said Congress has internally resigned that Tejashwi Yadav's appeal was limited and BJP was too powerful.


Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: Matrize Puts NDA Ahead

Matrize Bihar Exit Polls 2025 (Total seats: 243 | Majority Mark: 122)

  • NDA: 147-167

  • MGB: 70-90

  • JSP: 0-2

  • Others: 2-8


Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: People's Pulse Projects NDA Sweep

People's Pulse Bihar Exit Polls 2025 (Total seats: 243 | Majority Mark: 122)

  • NDA: 133-159

  • MGB: 75-101

  • JSP: 0-5

  • Others: 2-8








Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT