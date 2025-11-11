Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: People's Pulse, Matrize Project NDA Sweep, Jan Suraaj Opening Account
Bihar Assembly Election exit polls 2025: People's Pulse and Matrize are projecting NDA's return to power in the Hindi heartland state.
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: Watch
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: People's Insight Puts NDA Ahead
People's Insight Bihar Exit Polls 2025 (Total seats: 243 | Majority Mark: 122)
NDA: 133-148
MGB: 87-102
JSP: 0-2
Others: 3-6
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: Dainik Bhaskar
Dainik Bhaskar Bihar Exit Polls 2025 (Total seats: 243 | Majority Mark: 122)
NDA: 145-160
MGB: 73-91
JSP: 0
Others: 5-10
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: Vir Sanghvi On NDA's Projected Win
"Not a surprise," says veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi, on initial trends projecting NDA sweep in Bihar.
He said Congress has internally resigned that Tejashwi Yadav's appeal was limited and BJP was too powerful.
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: Matrize Puts NDA Ahead
Matrize Bihar Exit Polls 2025 (Total seats: 243 | Majority Mark: 122)
NDA: 147-167
MGB: 70-90
JSP: 0-2
Others: 2-8
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Updates: People's Pulse Projects NDA Sweep
People's Pulse Bihar Exit Polls 2025 (Total seats: 243 | Majority Mark: 122)
NDA: 133-159
MGB: 75-101
JSP: 0-5
Others: 2-8
