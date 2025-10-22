Bihar Elections 2025: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Announces Rs 30,000 Per Month Salary For Jeevika Workers

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday unveiled a series of welfare promises aimed at women voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, pledging to offer permanent jobs to Jeevika Community Mobilisers (Didis) and offer them a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 if his party comes to power.

In addition, the interest on loans taken by Jeevika Didis will be waived, and they will be given interest-free credit for the next two years. Each Didi will also receive an additional allowance of Rs 2,000, along with insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

"Once we form our government, Jeevika CM Didis will be made permanent and a salary of Rs 30,000 per month will be given to them. The interest on the loans taken by Jeevika Didis will be waived off. For the next two years, Jeevika Didis will be given interest-free credit. Jeevika Didis will also be given an additional Rs 2,000 allowance. All Jeevika Didis will get insurance worth Rs 5 lakh," Yadav said.

He also criticised the existing government, saying, "They distributed Rs 10,000 under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana for the women of Bihar, which is a bribe. This is a loan, Amit Shah himself said it. This means that they will recover this money. Today, we are going to make another historic announcement."

JEEViKA is a women’s socio-economic empowerment programme in Bihar aimed at diversifying and enhancing household incomes, while improving access to nutrition and sanitation services among rural households. The programme mobilises women into Self-Help Groups, commodity-specific producer groups, and higher federations to enable collective capacity building, access to finance, public services, and direct market linkages.

Introduced in 2007 under the World Bank-supported Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP) in six districts, JEEViKA is currently funded under the Bihar Transformative Development Project (BTDP), the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), and several state-level livelihoods and welfare schemes.

"Any work that happens in villages or cities is not possible without Jeevika Didis. However, they don't get anything. This is why it is our responsibility since this government doesn't cater to them. The suffering of people doesn't affect the corrupt officials and government," Yadav said.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will witness a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, includes the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has staked claims on all 243 seats in the state. The elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.