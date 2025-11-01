Bihar Elections: 'No Alliance With Anyone Before Or After Polls', Says Prashant Kishor

Addressing the possibility of post-poll alliances if Jan Suraaj becomes a kingmaker, Kishor responded, "We don't do the politics of this side and that side. If the people don't give us a mandate, we will continue our work. I can give it to you in writing: neither an alliance before the polls nor after the polls."

On hearing this, NDTV's Rahul Kanwal asked him if he would indeed "give it in writing", a phrase Kishor often uses when making predictions.

When pressed about considering alliances in case of a fractured mandate or hung assembly, Kishor said, "If a situation comes where the government cannot be formed without us, I know people will switch. I won't be able to stop them," citing the "lure of Lakshmi (money) and fear of (central agency) CBI."

He added, "Hypothetically, if there are 30 MLAs of Jan Suraaj and these 30 are the key to government formation, will the MLAs listen to me? But I can say I will still be honest," indirectly accusing the BJP of horse-trading. He challenged, "Get it written by Amit Shah too that if the NDA falls short of a majority, no MLAs will be bought or pressured. You are asking if we won't sell; ask those who will buy."

Earlier, Kishor reflected on his experience as a poll strategist and the difference in contesting elections himself. "Here too I am making others contest. The only difference is that I have created a new formation to execute this. Earlier, I worked with ready formations," he said.

Responding to NDTV’s mention of Arvind Kejriwal's 2013 Delhi victory over Sheila Dikshit, Kishor remarked, "It's nice that you say Arvind Kejriwal and I are different; our politics are different. Also, the Bihar Chief Minister is not contesting the polls; Sheila Dikshit was. If I contested against Tejashwi (in Raghopur), someone would say I am contesting against a backward leader."