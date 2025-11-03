Bihar Elections 2025: Samrat Chaudhary, BJP's Top State Face, In Fray From Tarapur — All You Need To Know

Tarapur is one of the constituencies in poll-bound Bihar that is under media glare, as the candidates in fray include Samrat Chaudhary, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's top leaders in the state.

The constituency, located in Munger district, holds historical significance due to its long association with influential political families.

Choudhary, the BJP's pick for the seat, is a seasoned politician and the incumbent deputy chief minister of Bihar. He is contesting an assembly election after more than a decade, while enjoying a second consecutive term in the state legislative council.