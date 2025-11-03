Bihar Elections 2025: Samrat Chaudhary, BJP's Top State Face, In Fray From Tarapur — All You Need To Know
Samrat Choudhary, the BJP's pick for the seat, is a seasoned politician and the incumbent deputy chief minister of Bihar.
Tarapur is one of the constituencies in poll-bound Bihar that is under media glare, as the candidates in fray include Samrat Chaudhary, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's top leaders in the state.
The constituency, located in Munger district, holds historical significance due to its long association with influential political families.
Choudhary, the BJP's pick for the seat, is a seasoned politician and the incumbent deputy chief minister of Bihar. He is contesting an assembly election after more than a decade, while enjoying a second consecutive term in the state legislative council.
Background And Education
Choudhary is considered a crucial face for the BJP in Bihar. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, has been a significant political figure, elected MLA/MP seven times, and his mother, Parvati Devi, was also an MLA from the Tarapur constituency.
According to the affidavit, Choudhary’s age is 56 years and he mentions having received an honorary D.Litt.
Income
Chaudhary and his wife have both submitted PAN card details and status of income tax returns.
Income over the years:
2024 - 2025: Rs 17+ lakh
2023 - 2024: Rs 14+ lakh
2022 - 2023: Rs 13 + lakh
2021 - 2022: Rs 16 + lakh
2020 - 2021: Rs 12 + lakh
Spouse income
2024 - 2025: Rs 12 + lakh
2023 - 2024: Rs 12 + lakh
2022 - 2023: Rs 7 + lakh
2021 - 2022: Rs 6 + lakh
2020 - 2021: Rs 11 + lakh
HUF
2024 - 2025: Rs 3 + lakh
2023 - 2024: Rs 1 + lakh
2022 - 2023: Rs 1 + lakh
Chaudhary's total assets and liabilities are as follows:
Total assets: Rs 11+ crore
Total liabilities: NIL
Choudhary has no dues pending with regard to Income Tax, Service Tax, Property Tax, Sales Tax, or GST.
Movable Assets
Choudhary owns moveable assets worth Rs 99.32 lakh in his name, while his wife also owns moveable assets worth Rs 27.89 lakh.
He holds cash of Rs 1.71 lakh.
Vehicles
Choudhary owns a Bolero valued at Rs 7 lakh
Jewellery
200 grams of gold each: Rs 40 lakh
Spouse owns 500 grams of silver valued at about Rs 75,000.
Deposits in Banks, Financial Institutions and NBFCs
Choudhary along with his wife, HUF and two dependents own deposits worth Rs 26 lakh
Bonds, Debentures and Shares in companies
Franklin India Equity Fund, HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fun and Nippon India Retirement Fund: Rs 31 lakh
NSS, Postal Savings etc
PPF, Sukanya Yojana: Rs 28 lakh
LIC or other insurance Policies
LIC, SBI Life, HDFC Life: Over Rs 55 lakh
Other Assets
NP Bore Rifle, Revolver given by father: Worth Over Rs 6 lakh
Immovable Assets
Choudhary owns immoveable assets worth Rs 8.28 crore while his spouse also owns immoveable assets worth Rs 1.08 crore. The total combined value of their declared immovable assets is over Rs 9 crore.
1. Agricultural land (Rs 3 crore)
Tarapur: Rs 3+ crore.
Manikpur, Munger: Rs 8+ lakh.
Spouse owns land in Kariho, Vaishali: Rs 50 lakh.
2. Non-Agricultural land (Rs 4+ crore)
In Tarapur and Khajpura: Rs 4+ crore
3. Buildings
Spouse owns property in Patna IAS Colony: Rs 58 lakh
No residential building declared.
Criminal Case
The senior BJP leader admitted to have two criminal cases pending against him.
1. In Patna, for allegedly defying prohibitory orders in 2023.
2. In his native district of Munger, where Tarapur is situated, for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha polls last year.
The allegations against him include causing hurt by dangerous weapons, undue influence in elections, disobedience to public servant orders, rioting, being part of an unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, acts endangering personal safety, and assaulting a public servant in the course of duty.
He has not been convicted in any case.
Notably, the Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The counting of votes is scheduled on Nov. 14. Tarapur is among the seats that will be contested in phase one.