Bihar Elections 2025: Rs 14,000-Crore World Bank Fund Diverted To Voters, Alleges Jan Suraaj Party

Singh mentioned the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', under which Rs 10,000 each was transferred to the bank accounts of women in the state before the state elections.

"It must have been the first time that people kept getting the money till a day before voting took place, despite the model code of conduct. This was enough to sway women who may have been hand-to-mouth," he said.

He stated the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, would not have been hold on to their dominance in Bihar and faced defeat in the elections if public money was not "splurged to buy out votes".

"Please remember that it was not until the Jan Suraaj Party promised Rs 2,000 old age pension that the government raised the amount from Rs 700 to Rs 1,100 per month," Singh said.

He further said that Jan Suraaj Party voters switched support to the NDA due to " fear of the return of jungle raj under the Rashtriya Janata Dal".

"I can say there was fear of the return of jungle raj under the RJD. Although I am not saying that there has been any jungle raj, the fear was there. Many people, who would have given us a chance, ended up voting for the NDA out of that fear," the former BJP MP stated.