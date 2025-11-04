Vying For Women Votes: RJD-Congress's Rs 30,000/Year + Rs 2,500/Month Aims To Counter NDA's Rs 10,000 Sop

As a counter to the National Democratic Alliance's 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced that if voted to power, the Mahagathbandhan government will provide Rs 30,000 to women in January next year around Makar Sankranti.

The RJD announcement came in two days prior to the commencement of Bihar Elections phase 1, and is being seen as a retort to NDA's scheme. As part of BJP-JD(U)-led coalition's scheme, Rs 10,000 have already been transferred into the accounts of over one crore women to start their own businesses.

Tejashwi made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Bihar's Patna, where he said they will give women Rs 30,000 under their 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' on the day of Hindu festival 'Makar Sankranti' (on January 14).

"I have been to many places and interacted with women. All the mothers and sisters in Bihar are excited about the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana", said Tejaswhi, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.