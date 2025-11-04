Vying For Women Votes: RJD-Congress's Rs 30,000/Year + Rs 2,500/Month Aims To Counter NDA's Rs 10,000 Sop
In his last-minute poll announcement, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav promised Rs 30,000 for women under the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana'.
As a counter to the National Democratic Alliance's 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced that if voted to power, the Mahagathbandhan government will provide Rs 30,000 to women in January next year around Makar Sankranti.
The RJD announcement came in two days prior to the commencement of Bihar Elections phase 1, and is being seen as a retort to NDA's scheme. As part of BJP-JD(U)-led coalition's scheme, Rs 10,000 have already been transferred into the accounts of over one crore women to start their own businesses.
Tejashwi made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Bihar's Patna, where he said they will give women Rs 30,000 under their 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' on the day of Hindu festival 'Makar Sankranti' (on January 14).
"I have been to many places and interacted with women. All the mothers and sisters in Bihar are excited about the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana", said Tejaswhi, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.
#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav says, "...After we form the Government, on Makar Sankranti - 14th January, we will deposit Rs 30,000 for an entire year into the accounts of women under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana'..." pic.twitter.com/6lpMJxYOWe— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025
Around last week, the party had released their official manifesto wherein they promised permanent jobs to 'Jeevika Didis' along with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.
Besides this, if elected to power, the party promises to waive the interest on loans taken by Jeevika Didis. Moreover, they will be given interest-free credit for the next two years. Each Didi will also receive an additional allowance of Rs 2,000, along with insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh.
He also criticised the existing government, saying, "They distributed Rs 10,000 under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana for the women of Bihar, which is a bribe. This is a loan, Amit Shah himself said it. This means that they will recover this money. Today, we are going to make another historic announcement."
The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will witness a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
The first phase of the voting will be held on Nov. 6, and the second on Nov. 11. The results will emerge on Nov. 14, when the Election Commission of India has scheduled the counting of votes.