Bihar Elections 2025: Record Voter Turnout Of Nearly 65% Sets Stage For 'Sushasan' Vs 'Jobs-For-All' Battle

In the "highest ever" voter turnout in Bihar, nearly 65% of 3.75 crore electors voted on Thursday across 121 constituencies in the first phase of the assembly polls, which marks the beginning of a closely watched high-stakes contest that is seen as a litmus test of the ruling NDA's popularity.

In a statement, the Election Commission said the first phase of the assembly elections concluded peacefully "in a festive mood with the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66% in the history of Bihar".

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said women came out in large numbers to cast their votes, with "a lot of enthusiasm".

Reacting to the high voter turnout, the BJP, RJD, Congress and Jan Suraaj claimed that it was indicative of their respective victories.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, said, "I salute the people of Bihar for the bumper voting. I can now confidently say you have affirmed the victory of 'Mahagathbandhan'."