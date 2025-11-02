Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Alleges RJD Bagged Bihar CM Candidate Post From Congress At Gunpoint

Training his guns at the opposition, Modi alleged, 'When terror hideouts in Pakistan were being bombed, the royal family of Congress was losing sleep. Pakistan and the Congress have still not recovered from the shock of Operation Sindoor.' Raking up the riots that broke out in the wake of the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Modi said, 'It was around the same time of the year in 1984, on November 1-2, when Sikhs were massacred in Delhi. Those who were guilty are being promoted by the party. The Congress has been unapologetic about the carnage.' Indirectly referring to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' taken out by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the PM alleged it was aimed to protect infiltrators (ghuspaithiye) who must be driven out lest they capture the resources meant for the people of Bihar.