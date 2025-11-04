Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Prasad's Estranged Son Tej Pratap Yadav In Fray From Mahua — All You Need To Know
After his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he launched his own political party, Janshakti Janta Dal, and is fighting the elections under its banner.
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district.
The Mahua seat is significant as it was won by an RJD candidate in 2020, but voter dynamics show vulnerability, making this contest dramatic and closely watched.
Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's Education
Tej Pratap has passed 12th grade and has done his Intermediate from Ram Mohan Roy Seminary (+2), Bihar School Examination Board, Patna in 2010.
He belongs to the prominent Yadav political family with significant influence in Bihar. He married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai, but the couple separated, and a divorce case is ongoing.
Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's Income
Tej Pratap Yadav has submitted PAN card details and status of income tax returns.
Income over the years:
2024 - 2025: 22 lakhs +
2023 - 2024: 37 lakhs +
2022 - 2023: 16 lakhs +
2021 - 2022: 17 lakhs +
2020 - 2021: 17 lakhs +
Yadav's total assets and liabilities are as follows:
Total Assets: Rs 2.88 crore
Total Liabilities: Nil
Tej Pratap has no dues pending with regard to Income Tax, Service Tax, Property Tax, Sales Tax, or GST.
Movable Assets
Tej Pratap Yadav has movable assets worth Rs 91.65 lakh. He holds cash of Rs 1.10 lakh.
Vehicles, Jewellery, Electronics
Bank/PPF deposits: 16.89 lakh (SBI/ICICI + PPF)
Equity/LLP stakes: Rs 8.80 lakh (Lara Projects LLP 20%, Braj Beverages LLP 80%)
Vehicles: Rs 42.30 lakh (CBR1000RR bike, BMW bike, Honda Amaze, Skoda)
Jewellery: Rs 22.00 lakh (200g gold)
Other (electronics, etc.): Rs 57,000
Immovable Assets
Tej Pratap owns immovable assets with a total current market value of Rs 1.96 crore.
Agricultural land: Fourteen small parcels of land in Gopalganj (various khata/plot numbers) worth Rs 72.65 lakhs +
Non-agricultural land: Two plots in Danapur/Dhanaut (Patna) worth Rs 57.97 lakhs +
Commercial building: Chitkohra–Gardani Bagh, Patna (jointly with Tejashwi Yadav) worth Rs 17.71 lakhs +
Residential buildings: Two buildings in Shahpur (Aurangabad) and Gopalganj worth Rs 48.13 lakhs +
Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's Criminal Cases
Tej Pratap's election affidavit reveals eight pending criminal cases against him. These cases include charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as rioting, unlawful assembly, disobedience to order, attempt to murder, attempt to cause grievous hurt to a public servant, assault or criminal force to deter public servant, mischief causing damage, and 504 intentional insult along with provisions under the SC/ST Act and Epidemic/Disaster Management Act.
Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The counting of votes will be done on Nov. 14. Mahua (Vaishali) is part of phase one of polling.