Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Prasad's Estranged Son Tej Pratap Yadav In Fray From Mahua — All You Need To Know

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district.

After his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he launched his own political party, Janshakti Janta Dal, and is fighting the elections under its banner.

The Mahua seat is significant as it was won by an RJD candidate in 2020, but voter dynamics show vulnerability, making this contest dramatic and closely watched.