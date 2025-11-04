Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Prasad's Estranged Son Tej Pratap Yadav In Fray From Mahua — All You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Prasad's Estranged Son Tej Pratap Yadav In Fray From Mahua — All You Need To Know

After his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he launched his own political party, Janshakti Janta Dal, and is fighting the elections under its banner.

04 Nov 2025, 10:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tej Pratap Yadav belongs to the prominent Yadav political family with significant influence in Bihar. (Photo: Tej Pratap Yadav/X)</p></div>
Tej Pratap Yadav belongs to the prominent Yadav political family with significant influence in Bihar. (Photo: Tej Pratap Yadav/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district.

After his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he launched his own political party, Janshakti Janta Dal, and is fighting the elections under its banner.

The Mahua seat is significant as it was won by an RJD candidate in 2020, but voter dynamics show vulnerability, making this contest dramatic and closely watched.

Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's Education

Tej Pratap has passed 12th grade and has done his Intermediate from Ram Mohan Roy Seminary (+2), Bihar School Examination Board, Patna in 2010.

He belongs to the prominent Yadav political family with significant influence in Bihar. He married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai, but the couple separated, and a divorce case is ongoing.

Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's Income

Tej Pratap Yadav has submitted PAN card details and status of income tax returns.

Income over the years:

  • 2024 - 2025: 22 lakhs +

  • 2023 - 2024: 37 lakhs +

  • 2022 - 2023: 16 lakhs +

  • 2021 - 2022: 17 lakhs +

  • 2020 - 2021: 17 lakhs +

Yadav's total assets and liabilities are as follows:

  • Total Assets: Rs 2.88 crore

  • Total Liabilities: Nil

Tej Pratap has no dues pending with regard to Income Tax, Service Tax, Property Tax, Sales Tax, or GST.

Movable Assets

Tej Pratap Yadav has movable assets worth Rs  91.65 lakh. He holds cash of Rs  1.10 lakh.

Vehicles, Jewellery, Electronics

  • Bank/PPF deposits: 16.89 lakh (SBI/ICICI + PPF)

  • Equity/LLP stakes: Rs 8.80 lakh (Lara Projects LLP 20%, Braj Beverages LLP 80%)

  • Vehicles: Rs 42.30 lakh (CBR1000RR bike, BMW bike, Honda Amaze, Skoda)

  • Jewellery: Rs 22.00 lakh (200g gold)

  • Other (electronics, etc.): Rs 57,000

Immovable Assets

Tej Pratap owns immovable assets with a total current market value of Rs  1.96 crore.

  • Agricultural land: Fourteen small parcels of land in Gopalganj (various khata/plot numbers) worth Rs 72.65 lakhs +

  • Non-agricultural land: Two plots in Danapur/Dhanaut (Patna) worth Rs 57.97 lakhs +

  • Commercial building: Chitkohra–Gardani Bagh, Patna (jointly with Tejashwi Yadav) worth Rs 17.71 lakhs +

  • Residential buildings: Two buildings in Shahpur (Aurangabad) and Gopalganj worth Rs 48.13 lakhs +

ALSO READ

Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest From Mahua Assembly Seat In Bihar Polls
Opinion
Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest From Mahua Assembly Seat In Bihar Polls
Read More

Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's Criminal Cases

Tej Pratap's election affidavit reveals eight pending criminal cases against him. These cases include charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as rioting, unlawful assembly, disobedience to order, attempt to murder, attempt to cause grievous hurt to a public servant, assault or criminal force to deter public servant, mischief causing damage, and 504 intentional insult along with provisions under the SC/ST Act and Epidemic/Disaster Management Act.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The counting of votes will be done on Nov. 14. Mahua (Vaishali) is part of phase one of polling.

ALSO READ

Bihar Election 2025: Why Is Tej Pratap Yadav Returning To Mahua From Hasanpur
Opinion
Bihar Election 2025: Why Is Tej Pratap Yadav Returning To Mahua From Hasanpur
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT