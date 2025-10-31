Bihar Elections 2025: Know Your Candidate From Lakhisarai – Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)

The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election is just around the corner, with the state standing at a critical juncture.

Will it be the end of the Nitish Kumar era? Will new players emerge? Who will play the role of a kingmaker?

In this series, we cut through the noise of campaign rallies to examine the facts.

By delving into the official affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, we provide a data-driven profile of the key contenders.

We will analyse declared assets and liabilities of each candidate, their sources of income, their educational backgrounds, and their self-declared professional histories to give you a clear, factual picture of who you are voting for.

We begin with one of the most prominent figures in the current state government, Vijay Kumar Sinha. A senior BJP leader, Sinha, currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and holds significant portfolios.

As he contests again from his stronghold of Lakhisarai, we analyse the official data he has submitted for the 2025 election.