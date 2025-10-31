Bihar Elections 2025: Know Your Candidate From Lakhisarai – Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)
The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election is just around the corner, with the state standing at a critical juncture.
Will it be the end of the Nitish Kumar era? Will new players emerge? Who will play the role of a kingmaker?
In this series, we cut through the noise of campaign rallies to examine the facts.
By delving into the official affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, we provide a data-driven profile of the key contenders.
We will analyse declared assets and liabilities of each candidate, their sources of income, their educational backgrounds, and their self-declared professional histories to give you a clear, factual picture of who you are voting for.
We begin with one of the most prominent figures in the current state government, Vijay Kumar Sinha. A senior BJP leader, Sinha, currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and holds significant portfolios.
As he contests again from his stronghold of Lakhisarai, we analyse the official data he has submitted for the 2025 election.
Who Is Vijay Kumar Sinha?
Vijay Kumar Sinha, 58, is a senior politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing the Lakhisarai constituency in Bihar.
Son of Sharda Raman Singh, his affidavit lists his profession as "Social worker, MLA, Minister." His wife is registered as a businesswoman.
Political Profile
Sinha's affidavit confirms his position as an incumbent MLA holding a ministerial post.
Sinha has been on a winning stream in the Lakhisarai constituency, notably emerging victorious in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections with a vote share of 38.2%, defeating INC candidate Aman Raj (32.8%).
In the 2015 Elections, Sinha won the seat with a margin of over 6,500 votes., with a vote share of over 40%.
Sinha's declared sources of income includes his salary and allowances as a minister, alongside agriculture, rent, and bank interest.
Educational Profile
As per his affidavit, Sinha holds a Civil Engineering Diploma from the State Polytechnic Begusarai (Science and Technology Dept., Bihar Govt.) in 1989.
Financial Profile
According to his 2025 election affidavit, Vijay Kumar Sinha has declared total assets valued at approximately Rs 11.62 crore and total liabilities of Rs 1.21 crore.
His personal movable assets are valued at Rs 1.01 crore, and his immovable assets are valued at Rs 3.20 crore.
His spouse has declared higher assets, with Rs 2.81 crore in movable assets and Rs 4.59 crore in immovable assets. Her declared sources of income include business, salary from a company, bank interest, and rent.
Criminal Profile
As per his affidavit, there are no criminal cases filed against Vijay Kumar Sinha.