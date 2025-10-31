Bihar Elections 2025: Know Your Candidate From Rajpur – Santosh Kumar Nirala (JDU)

The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election is just around the corner, with the state standing at a critical juncture. Will it be the end of the Nitish Kumar era? Will new players emerge? Who will play the role of a kingmaker?

In this series, we cut through the noise of campaign rallies to examine the facts. By delving into the official affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, we provide a data-driven profile of the key contenders.

We will analyse declared assets and liabilities of each candidate, their sources of income, their educational backgrounds, and their self-declared professional histories to give you a clear, factual picture of who you are voting for.

We continue with a key figure from the Janata Dal (United), Santosh Kumar Nirala.

A former minister, Nirala is vying to reclaim the Rajpur constituency. As he contests from his stronghold of Rajpur, we analyse the official data he has submitted for the 2025 election.