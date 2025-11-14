Bihar Elections 2025: From Sanjiv Chaurasiya To Shailesh Kumar — Five Winners With Highest Victory Margin

Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Bihar Elections 2025: From Sanjiv Chaurasiya To Shailesh Kumar — Five Winners With Highest Victory Margin
While the contest may have looked one-sided, some constituencies saw exciting battles between candidates from across the political spectrum.

14 Nov 2025, 11:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>List of highest margin winners. (Photo: NDTV)</p></div>
List of highest margin winners. (Photo: NDTV)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The state of Bihar saw the Mahagatbandhan consisting of RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) going head-to-head with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

From exit polls to early counting trends, all gave away the ending way too early and placed a crown on the NDA's head.

In the end, NDA had a clean sweep in the state after bagging 202 seats. BJP emerged as the single-largest party and won 89 constituencies, closely followed by its allied party JD(U) which managed to stake claim to 85 seats.

Here is a list of top five candidates with the highest winning margin for the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections —

1. Kaladhar Prasad Mandal (Rupauli): With an astonishing margin of 73,572 votes, Kaladhar Prasad Mandal of Janata Dal (United) defeated Bima Bharti from Rashtriya Janata Dal and secured a total of 1,24,826 votes.

2. Sanjeev Chaurasiya (Digha): Bharatiya Janata Party's Sanjeev Chaurasiya clinched victory over the Digha seat with s striking victory margin of 59,079 votes against Divya Gautam of Communist Party of India (ML) (L). He bagged a total of 1,11,001 votes in his kitty.

3. Shailesh Kumar (Gopalpur): Vikassheel Insaan Party's Prem Sagar aka Dablu Yadav had to taste defeat at the hands of Shailesh Kumar aka Bulo Mandal in Gopalpur. Kumar won with a high margin of 58,135 votes and had total of 1,08,630 votes in the end.

4. Rama Nishad (Aurai): Rama Nishad of BJP was the winning candidate against Bhogendra Sahni from Vikassheel Insaan Party with a margin of 57,206 votes and was able to bag 1,04,085 votes in total.

5. Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar): Alamnagar saw a battle between JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party's Nabin Kumar, where Yadav won with a margin of 55,465 votes and had a total of 1,38,401 in the end.

