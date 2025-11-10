Bihar Elections 2025 Exit Polls: Check Date, Time, Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

Bihar will go to the polls in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Voting will be held from 7 a.m. across 122 seats of the state’s 243 constituencies.

The first phase of voting, held on Nov. 6, recorded an impressive 65% voter turnout. As the final phase concludes, the attention will turn towards exit polls, which are surveys conducted immediately after voters leave polling stations. The main purpose of exit polls is to give an early indication of the likely outcome of an election.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines mandate that exit polls, conducted by any polling agencies, cannot be published before the voting process concludes in any elections.

There are strict rules in place regarding the timing of exit poll publication to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process.

The crucial Bihar election marks a direct fight between the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA and the Opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan led by RJD and Congress. The state’s voters are set to decide whether Kumar will continue his tenure or a new government under Yadav will take charge. The election results will be announced on Nov. 14.