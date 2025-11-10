Bihar Elections 2025 Exit Polls: Check Date, Time, Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details
The crucial Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 marks a direct fight between the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA and the Opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD and Congress.
Bihar will go to the polls in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Voting will be held from 7 a.m. across 122 seats of the state’s 243 constituencies.
The first phase of voting, held on Nov. 6, recorded an impressive 65% voter turnout. As the final phase concludes, the attention will turn towards exit polls, which are surveys conducted immediately after voters leave polling stations. The main purpose of exit polls is to give an early indication of the likely outcome of an election.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines mandate that exit polls, conducted by any polling agencies, cannot be published before the voting process concludes in any elections.
There are strict rules in place regarding the timing of exit poll publication to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process.
The crucial Bihar election marks a direct fight between the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA and the Opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan led by RJD and Congress. The state’s voters are set to decide whether Kumar will continue his tenure or a new government under Yadav will take charge. The election results will be announced on Nov. 14.
Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Date And Time
Many prominent media houses and independent polling agencies conduct exit polls in India after any elections. Released right after the conclusion of the voting process, these polls are closely watched by viewers, offering insights into voter sentiment and possible trends.
As the final voting phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on Nov. 6, it is anticipated that exit polls will be broadcast only after 6:30 p.m. The ECI is expected to release an official notification in this regard, detailing the guidelines that must be followed for the publication of exit poll results.
Where To Watch Bihar Exit Polls 2025?
Several leading polling agencies, such as Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat and Today’s Chanakya, are set to release their exit poll predictions.
These exit poll results are likely to be shared on their official websites and social media platforms. While exit polls give a glimpse into broader voter sentiment, they do not guarantee the final results.
Viewers can follow the detailed coverage and expert analysis of these exit polls on NDTV Profit and NDTV, and their social media channels.
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Live Streaming Details
Viewers can watch the exit polls of the Bihar Assembly elections on the television channels of NDTV and NDTV Profit. They can also visit the YouTube channels of NDTV or NDTV Profit to catch live updates.