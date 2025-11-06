Bihar Elections 2025: Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Convoy Attacked In Lakhisarai

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was attacked by a group of individuals, reportedly from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Khoriari village.

A video circulating of the incident reportedly shows supporters of the RJD surrounding the Deputy CM, hurling slippers, and chanting anti-Sinha slogans ("Murdabad").

Sinha accused the attackers of being "goons of RJD," directly attributing the hooliganism to the opposition party's supporters. He claimed the attackers prevented him from visiting the village and alleged they had also turned away his polling agent, preventing him from voting at booth numbers 404 and 405.

The Deputy CM asserted his confidence in winning the election and issued a stern warning to the perpetrators, stating, 'Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega.'

"These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote...Look at their hooliganism...This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village," said Sinha

Currently, reports confirm the attack but there is no specific official statement from the Election Commission or the police detailing an investigation or action taken regarding this particular incident.