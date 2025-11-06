Bihar Elections 2025: 56% Candidates From BJP, 60% From RJD Have Serious Criminal Record, Says Report
The report stated that out of 1,303 candidates analysed, 423 (32%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 354 (27%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,303 out of 1,314 candidates contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections Phase I.
About 33 candidates have declared cases related to 'murder' and 86 candidates have declared cases related to 'attempt to murder'.
About 42 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women and out of those, two have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).
Party-wise Candidates with Criminal Cases
Among the major parties, the following have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits:
50 (44%) out of 114 candidates from Jan Suraaj Party
18 (20%) out of 89 candidates from BSP
53 (76%) out of 70 candidates from RJD
22 (39%) out of 57 candidates from JD(U)
31 (65%) out of 48 candidates from the BJP
12 (27%) out of 44 candidates from AAP
15 (65%) out of 23 candidates from INC
13 (93%) out of 14 candidates from CPI(ML)(L)
7 (54%) out of 13 candidates from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)
5 (100%) out of 5 candidates from CPI
3 (100%) out of 3 candidates from CPI(M)
Party-wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases:
Among the major parties, the following have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
49 (43%) out of 114 candidates from Jan Suraaj Party
16 (18%) out of 89 candidates from BSP
42 (60%) out of 70 candidates from RJD
15 (26%) out of 57 candidates from JD(U)
27 (56%) out of 48 candidates from BJP
9 (20%) out of 44 candidates from AAP
12(52%) out of 23 candidates from INC
9 (64%) out of 14 candidates from CPI(ML)(L)
5 (38%) out of 13 candidates from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)
4 (80%) out of 5 candidates from CPI
3 (100%) out of 3 candidates from CPI(M)
Voting for 121 seats in the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar began on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements, an official said.
Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.
In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.