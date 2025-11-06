Bihar Elections 2025: 56% Candidates From BJP, 60% From RJD Have Serious Criminal Record, Says Report

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,303 out of 1,314 candidates contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections Phase I.

The report stated out of 1,303 candidates analysed, 423 (32%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 354 (27%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

About 33 candidates have declared cases related to 'murder' and 86 candidates have declared cases related to 'attempt to murder'.

About 42 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women and out of those, two have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).