Bihar Elections: Survey Says Women Favour Nitish, NDA Due To Mahila Rozgar Scheme; Inflation Concerns Linger

Nitish Kumar polled 42% approval for the Mahila Rozgar Scheme, whereas Narendra Modi is credited by 17% of the respondents.

24 Oct 2025, 03:14 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Women will be the decidiing voting bloc in Bihar. Image used for representation. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Women will be the decidiing voting bloc in Bihar. Image used for representation. (PTI Photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has found favour among women voters ahead of the assembly election due to the 'Mahila Rozgar Scheme'.

A survey conducted by Ascendia Strategies found that 85% of respondents are aware of the government scheme that hands out Rs 10,000 per beneficiary to start a small business. Of these, 94% have applied for the scheme, and among them, 61% have received the cash transfer.

Under the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the choice of the beneficiary including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the initial grant into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

Nitish Kumar polled 42% approval for the Mahila Rozgar Scheme, whereas Modi is credited by 17% of the respondents. About 22% women credit both the leaders for the scheme.

Both leaders have cultivated a strong appeal among women voters with their generous welfare schemes like free foodgrains and pension for widows.

The survey found 58% of the beneficiaries have used the money to start a business.

In terms of preference in the election, the NDA polled 45% in favour, the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, led by Tejashwi Yadav, got 40% and Prashant Kishore-founded Jan Suraaj Party received 5%.

Inflation Concerns

The report also revealed that 25% of the surveyed women said inflation is a main election issue for them in the Bihar election.

For 21% of the respondents, their children's education and employment prospects are a major issue.

Better public facilities like roads, water and electricity supply matter most to 13%, followed by women safety (9%).

Ascendia Strategies conducted the survey in Bihar between Oct. 15-22 with a rural-urban distribution of 80:20. The sample size was approximately 4,000 participants.

