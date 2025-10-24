Bihar Elections: Survey Says Women Favour Nitish, NDA Due To Mahila Rozgar Scheme; Inflation Concerns Linger

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has found favour among women voters ahead of the assembly election due to the 'Mahila Rozgar Scheme'.

A survey conducted by Ascendia Strategies found that 85% of respondents are aware of the government scheme that hands out Rs 10,000 per beneficiary to start a small business. Of these, 94% have applied for the scheme, and among them, 61% have received the cash transfer.

Under the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the choice of the beneficiary including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the initial grant into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.