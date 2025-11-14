Bihar Election Results In Photos: Celebrations Kick Off In Patna As Trends Show NDA Sweep

With early trends in the Bihar Assembly election results suggesting a clean sweep by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), celebrations have begun in the state capital, Patna. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(U)-led NDA alliance was leading in 190 seats around 11:50 a.m. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, was ahead in 49 seats.

The JD(U) was leading in 76 seats, while the BJP was leading in 86 seats. The RJD was ahead in 36 constituencies, while Congress was leading in only 6 constituencies.

NDA supporters are in a celebratory mood following these trends. Outside the JD(U) office in Patna too, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s supporters were seen distributing sweets and waving party flags.