Bihar Election Results In Photos: Celebrations Kick Off In Patna As Trends Show NDA Sweep
The is likely to register a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, as the ruling alliance is leading in 190 seats against the Opposition Mahagathbandhan.
With early trends in the Bihar Assembly election results suggesting a clean sweep by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), celebrations have begun in the state capital, Patna. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(U)-led NDA alliance was leading in 190 seats around 11:50 a.m. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, was ahead in 49 seats.
The JD(U) was leading in 76 seats, while the BJP was leading in 86 seats. The RJD was ahead in 36 constituencies, while Congress was leading in only 6 constituencies.
NDA supporters are in a celebratory mood following these trends. Outside the JD(U) office in Patna too, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s supporters were seen distributing sweets and waving party flags.
NDA has crossed the majority mark and is leading on 185 seats (JD(U) 76, BJP 83, LJP(RV) 22, HAMS 4)
JDU leader Chotu Singh says, "We congratulate Nitish Kumar. The people of Bihar have made Nitish Kumar victorious. We will celebrate Holi, Diwali here..."
Earlier, a poster near Kumar’s residence in Patna, displayed the slogan, 'Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar'.
Voting for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar was held in two phases on Nov. 6 and 11 and counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13%. More than 7.45 crore voters decided the fate of 2,616 candidates.
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was earlier spotted visiting a counting centre in Lakhisarai, even as scenes of counting centres across the state came in.
In a post on X, JD(U) also shared a poster highlighting CM Nitish Kumar's development agenda.
The NDA in Bihar comprises five main parties. Most seats were contested by JD(U) and BJP, with 101 candidates each. The alliance also includes Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJPR.
Apart from the RJD and Congress, the Mahagathbandhan includes CPI(ML) Liberation, other Left parties, and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is also contesting its first election in Bihar this time. However, the party has failed to make any impact.