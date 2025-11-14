Congress Sinks, PK Factor Flops, Mukesh Sahni Wiped Out — Biggest Losers Of Bihar Elections

While Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the clear big winners of the Bihar assembly elections, the biggest loser is not the Opposition bloc of Mahagathbandhan alone.

While the grand alliance of Opposition parties has certainly faced a setback, the verdict is seen to have particularly dealt a blow to the Congress, a national party that has been nearly eroded from the state's electoral politics.

The Weak Link?

The grand old party has been relegated to the margins, having won only six out of the 61 constituencies it contested. Its strike rate faltered below 10%.

Despite being a party with a national footprint, its electoral strength in Bihar is now smaller than regional players like Lok Janshakti Party.

The results seem to have undone the gains made by the Congress in Bihar in the last 15 years, and reduced the party to its decimated state in 2010. Back then, it had won only four seats.