Bihar Election Results: AIMIM Sweeps Seemanchal Again; Tally Neck-And-Neck With Congress

Telangana-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM has exceeded expectations in Bihar legislative assembly elections after bagging five seats in the Seemanchal region of the state.

In 2020 elections as well, the party had won five seats. After their 2020 victory, four out of the five elected MLAs had defected to the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Only state President of the party, Akhtarul Iman stayed in AIMIM. However, none of the sitting MLAs were given tickets by the RJD.

Defections from elected members and a tough competition from opposing RJD due to potential consolidation of Muslim votes had seemingly diminished chances of retention for AIMIM in the Seemanchal region.

These consecutive victories in the Seemanchal region for a party, that hails from Hyderabad and is essentially alien to much of the Hindi heartland, signify its appeal to the local Muslim population.