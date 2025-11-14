Bihar Election Results: AIMIM Sweeps Seemanchal Again; Tally Neck-And-Neck With Congress
These consecutive victories in the Seemanchal region for a party, that hails from Hyderabad and is essentially alien to much of the Hindi heartland, signify its appeal to the local Muslim population.
Telangana-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM has exceeded expectations in Bihar legislative assembly elections after bagging five seats in the Seemanchal region of the state.
In 2020 elections as well, the party had won five seats. After their 2020 victory, four out of the five elected MLAs had defected to the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Only state President of the party, Akhtarul Iman stayed in AIMIM. However, none of the sitting MLAs were given tickets by the RJD.
Defections from elected members and a tough competition from opposing RJD due to potential consolidation of Muslim votes had seemingly diminished chances of retention for AIMIM in the Seemanchal region.
These consecutive victories in the Seemanchal region for a party, that hails from Hyderabad and is essentially alien to much of the Hindi heartland, signify its appeal to the local Muslim population.
ALSO READ
Bihar Election Results: Behind NDA Tsunami — The Rs 10,000 Sop For Women Hailed As 'Economic Gamechanger'
The Election Commission officially declared AIMIM as victorious in five constituencies, which is almost neck-and-neck with the tally of Congress, which has won five seats and is ahead in another.
Here's a look at AIMIM candidates victories in Seemanchal:
In Jokihat, AIMIM's Mohammad Murshid Alam won against Janata Dal (United)'s Manzar Alam with a margin of 29,000 votes. In fourth place came former AIMIM MLA Shahnawaz Alam, who had defected to the RJD post 2020.
AIMIM's Bihar president Akhtarul Iman swiftly staked claim to the Amour seat and surpassed JD(U)'s Saba Zafar by a little less than 39,000 votes.
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mujahid Alam had a bitter taste of defeat in Kochadhaman after Mohammad Sarwar Alam won with a margin of 23,000 votes. RJD had hopes riding on this seat ever since Mujahid had defected to RJD from JD(U), but in the end AIMIM reclaimed power in the constituency.
Tauseef Alam from AIMIM had a comfortable win in Bahadurganj constituency with a margin of 28,726 against Mohammed Masawar Alam of the Indian National Congress.
AIMIM's Ghulam Sarwar won with a margin of 27,251 votes in the Baisi constituency against BJP candidate Vinod Kumar.