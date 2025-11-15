Bihar Election Results 2025: Seats With Lowest Victory Margins — Bodh Gaya To Sandesh
Bihar election results: In Sandesh, the winning margin was as low as 27 votes, whereas only 30 votes separated the winner and first runner-up in Ramgarh.
The Bihar assembly elections 2025 turned out to be a one-sided electoral contest, but there were a few seats where the battle went down the wire. This includes the poll contest in Bodh Gaya, where the winning candidate ended up with a margin of only 27 seats.
On a larger scale, the National Democratic Alliance clinched a landslide victory with 202 seats, whereas Mahagatbandhan's tally was reduced to only 35.
Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 89 seats and the Janata Dal (United) won 85 seats. Among the Mahagatbandhan constituents, the Rashtriya Janata Dal won 25 seats, whereas Congress was restricted to only six seats.
Here's a look at the constituencies with the narrowest victory margins:
Sandesh: Radha Charan Sah of the JD(U) won the seat by the slimmest margin of 27 votes, while tallying up 80,598 votes or 43.99% of the total votes. His competitor Dipu Singh of RJD received 80,571 votes or 43.97%, making this one of the closest victories for the NDA.
Ramgarh: Satish Kumar Singh Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party clinched the Ramgarh seat by a hair's breadth margin of 30 votes. He received 72,689 votes, narrowly defeating Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP who got 72,659 votes.
Agiaon: Mahesh Paswan of the BJP won the election for the Agiaon seat by a narrow margin of 95 votes while tallying up 69,412 votes. Shiv Prakash Ranjan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) received 69,317 votes.
Dhaka: Faisal Rahman of the RJD won the Dhaka seat by a slim margin of 178 votes, while receiving a total of 1,12,727 votes. Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of the BJP came close, receiving 1,12,549 votes.
Forbesganj: Manoj Bishwas of the Congress party won the Forbesganj seat by a miniscule margin of 221 votes, receiving a total of 1,20,114 votes. His rival, Vidya Sagar Keshari of the BJP, got 1,19,893 votes.
Chanpatia: Abhishek Ranjan of the Congress party won the Chanpatia seat by a small margin of 602 votes, receiving 87,538 votes in total. His nearest rival, Umakant Singh of the BJP, received 86,936 votes.
Jehanabad: Rahul Kumar of the RJD won the Jehanabad seat by a thin margin of 793 votes, while receiving 86,402 votes. Chandeshwar Prasad of the BJP received 85,609 votes.
Bodh Gaya: Kumar Sarvjeet of RJD won the Bodh Gaya seat by a margin of 793 votes, while receiving a total of 100,236 votes. Shyamdeo Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) emerging as a close first runner-up, receiving 99,355 votes.