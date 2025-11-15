Bihar Election Results 2025: Seats With Lowest Victory Margins — Bodh Gaya To Sandesh

The Bihar assembly elections 2025 turned out to be a one-sided electoral contest, but there were a few seats where the battle went down the wire. This includes the poll contest in Bodh Gaya, where the winning candidate ended up with a margin of only 27 seats.

On a larger scale, the National Democratic Alliance clinched a landslide victory with 202 seats, whereas Mahagatbandhan's tally was reduced to only 35.

Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 89 seats and the Janata Dal (United) won 85 seats. Among the Mahagatbandhan constituents, the Rashtriya Janata Dal won 25 seats, whereas Congress was restricted to only six seats.

Here's a look at the constituencies with the narrowest victory margins: