Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List Of BJP, JD(U), Other NDA Constituency-Wise Winners
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spectacularly swept the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by winning 202 out of the total 243 constituency seats — well above the majority mark of 122. The BJP won 89 seats and their alliance partners Janata Dal (United) won 85.
The other parties in the NDA - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (19 seats), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (five seats), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (four seats) - rounded up an incredible total which dwarfed all their opponents.
The main alliance among them - the Mahagathbandhan, mainly involving the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, were reduced to a paltry 35 seats in total. RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, won the bulk of those with 25 seats, while the Congress was reduced to a single-digit figure of six.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian Inclusive Party got the remaining four seats.
The new entrant, the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, fared worse of all as they didn't win a single seat. This is despite a lot of pre-election hype and talk about them potentially be the 'Kingmakers'!
NDA Dominance
Before the election, there was some talk about anti-incumbency as JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar has been the Bihar Chief Minister for most of the last two decades despite their alliances and trysts with various parties.
But despite going behind the BJP in number of seats, the JD(U) still got more than enough seats to beat any doubts of any real anti-incumbency.
The LJPRV, led by Chirag Paswan, also had a good showing and won more than three times the number of seats than Congress, which is a national party. Even HAMS had a relatively positive elections.
While this is not NDA's most-dominant win as they won 206 seats in the 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections, it is certainly seen as a resounding victory. In cricket terms, they have completely outplayed the Mahagathbandhan.