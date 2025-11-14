Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List Of BJP, JD(U), Other NDA Constituency-Wise Winners

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spectacularly swept the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by winning 202 out of the total 243 constituency seats — well above the majority mark of 122. The BJP won 89 seats and their alliance partners Janata Dal (United) won 85.

The other parties in the NDA - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (19 seats), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (five seats), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (four seats) - rounded up an incredible total which dwarfed all their opponents.

The main alliance among them - the Mahagathbandhan, mainly involving the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, were reduced to a paltry 35 seats in total. RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, won the bulk of those with 25 seats, while the Congress was reduced to a single-digit figure of six.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian Inclusive Party got the remaining four seats.

The new entrant, the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, fared worse of all as they didn't win a single seat. This is despite a lot of pre-election hype and talk about them potentially be the 'Kingmakers'!