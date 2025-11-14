Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List Of BJP, JD(U), Other NDA Constituency-Wise Winners
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List Of BJP, JD(U), Other NDA Constituency-Wise Winners

The other parties in the NDA - LJPRV (19 seats), HAMS (five seats), and RSHTLKM (four seats) - rounded up an incredible total which dwarfed all their opponents.

14 Nov 2025, 11:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi. (Photo: JD(U)'s X account)</p></div>
Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi. (Photo: JD(U)'s X account)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spectacularly swept the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by winning 202 out of the total 243 constituency seats — well above the majority mark of 122. The BJP won 89 seats and their alliance partners Janata Dal (United) won 85.

The other parties in the NDA - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (19 seats), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (five seats), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (four seats) - rounded up an incredible total which dwarfed all their opponents.

The main alliance among them - the Mahagathbandhan, mainly involving the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, were reduced to a paltry 35 seats in total. RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, won the bulk of those with 25 seats, while the Congress was reduced to a single-digit figure of six.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian Inclusive Party got the remaining four seats.

The new entrant, the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, fared worse of all as they didn't win a single seat. This is despite a lot of pre-election hype and talk about them potentially be the 'Kingmakers'!

ALSO READ

'Welfare Trap': Ruchir Sharma Believes Bihar Is Struggling To Find Next Growth Model
Opinion
'Welfare Trap': Ruchir Sharma Believes Bihar Is Struggling To Find Next Growth Model
Read More

NDA Dominance

Before the election, there was some talk about anti-incumbency as JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar has been the Bihar Chief Minister for most of the last two decades despite their alliances and trysts with various parties.

But despite going behind the BJP in number of seats, the JD(U) still got more than enough seats to beat any doubts of any real anti-incumbency.

The LJPRV, led by Chirag Paswan, also had a good showing and won more than three times the number of seats than Congress, which is a national party. Even HAMS had a relatively positive elections.

While this is not NDA's most-dominant win as they won 206 seats in the 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections, it is certainly seen as a resounding victory. In cricket terms, they have completely outplayed the Mahagathbandhan.

ALSO READ

Bihar Election Results: NDA Scripts Landslide Win With 202 Seats; BJP Emerges Single-Largest Party
Opinion
Bihar Election Results: NDA Scripts Landslide Win With 202 Seats; BJP Emerges Single-Largest Party
Read More

Full List of NDA winners

ALSO READ

Victory Of Good Governance, Spirit Of Public Welfare: PM Modi On NDA's Bihar Win
Opinion
Victory Of Good Governance, Spirit Of Public Welfare: PM Modi On NDA's Bihar Win
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT