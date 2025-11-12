⁠Bihar Election Results 2025: Date, Time, Exit Polls Predictions, 2020 Results And Where To Watch?

Several exit polls released on Tuesday, Nov. 11, by agencies like Matrize, JVC, Chanakya Strategies, TIF Research, P-Marq, People's Insight, Dainik Bhaskar, DV Research and People's Pulse have predicted a landslide victory for the ruling NDA alliance.

Pollsters have predicted a return of the BJP and JD(U)-led alliance with a bigger majority this time, compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. On the other hand, the opposition coalition, Mahagathbandhan, led by Congress and RJD, is likely to even secure a lower number of seats than its 2020 tally, according to a few exit polls. Election strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is unlikely to make any impact.