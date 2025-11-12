Bihar Election Results 2025: Date, Time, Exit Polls Predictions, 2020 Results And Where To Watch?
Exit polls have predicted a return of the NDA government in the state with a bigger majority compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.
Voting for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election concluded on Nov. 11. The second and final phase saw strong voter participation, with a record turnout of 68.76% across constituencies. The elections were held in two phases, on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11, for all 243 Assembly constituencies in the state.
Bihar Election Results Date
The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on Nov. 14, and the results will be announced the same day.
Bihar Election Results 2025: Time
Counting will begin at 8 a.m. with postal ballots. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a change in the counting process. The last two rounds of EVM votes in each constituency will now be counted only after all postal ballots have been tallied.
Bihar Election Results 2025: Exit Poll Predictions
Several exit polls released on Tuesday, Nov. 11, by agencies like Matrize, JVC, Chanakya Strategies, TIF Research, P-Marq, People's Insight, Dainik Bhaskar, DV Research and People's Pulse have predicted a landslide victory for the ruling NDA alliance.
Pollsters have predicted a return of the BJP and JD(U)-led alliance with a bigger majority this time, compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. On the other hand, the opposition coalition, Mahagathbandhan, led by Congress and RJD, is likely to even secure a lower number of seats than its 2020 tally, according to a few exit polls. Election strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is unlikely to make any impact.
Bihar Election Results: Poll Of Exit Polls
According to NDTV’s Poll of Exit Polls, an aggregate of predictions, the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA is expected to secure 147 seats, comfortably above the majority mark of 122. The RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan is projected to win just 90 seats, down from 110 in 2020, while the Jan Suraaj Party is predicted to win only one seat.
Following these projections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, alleged that the exit polls were conducted under the direction of the BJP’s top leadership.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Results
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the 243-member Assembly, largely powered by the BJP’s 74 seats. The Chief Minister’s JD(U) contested 115 seats but managed to win only 43. On the other hand, RJD secured 75 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, while Congress managed to register a victory in 19 seats.
Bihar Election Results 2025: Where To Watch
On Friday, Nov. 14, viewers can track detailed coverage and expert analysis of the 2025 Bihar election results on NDTV, NDTV India and NDTV Profit channels.