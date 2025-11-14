Bihar Election Results 2025: Check Full List Of Constituency Wise Winners
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Results 2025 Live: The vote counting for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 is in progress at 46 centres spread across all 38 districts, reflecting a potential sweep by the NDA.
The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 is in progress. Early trends indicate the BJP and JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in many seats against the opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress.
As per the ECI data, initial trends at 11 a.m. showed the NDA leading in 185 seats and the Mahagathbandhan in 44.
Among the NDA constituents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 80 seats, while JD(U) was leading in 83 seats. On the other hand, among the Mahagathbandhan parties, RJD was leading in 33 constituencies and Congress in 6.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which is contesting its first assembly election in the state, has failed to open its account so far.
Among the heavyweight leaders, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, is leading in his home bastion of Raghopur in Vaishali district. Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is leading in Tarapur against RJD’s Arun Kumar. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is also leading in Lakhisarai constituency.
ALSO READ
Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: NDA Hits 190 Seats; Nitish Kumar's JDU Flips Power Equation With BJP
Voting for all 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections was held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. In the first phase of voting, 121 seats went into polls across 18 districts, while in the second phase, voting for 122 seats was held across 20 districts.
The state registered a record voter turnout of 66.91%, marking the highest participation in Bihar since 1951, according to the ECI data. In the first phase, 65.08% voter turnout was recorded, while the second phase witnessed 68.76% turnout.
According to the ECI data, more than 7.4 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Bihar Assembly election.
The official results can be tracked live on results.eci.gov.in. The majority mark to form the government in Bihar is 122.
Bihar Election 2025 Results: Full List Of Winners
The list of winning candidates will be updated after the announcement of the final results by the Election Commission of India.