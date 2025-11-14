Bihar Election Results 2025: Check Full List Of Constituency Wise Winners

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 is in progress. Early trends indicate the BJP and JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in many seats against the opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress.

As per the ECI data, initial trends at 11 a.m. showed the NDA leading in 185 seats and the Mahagathbandhan in 44.

Among the NDA constituents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 80 seats, while JD(U) was leading in 83 seats. On the other hand, among the Mahagathbandhan parties, RJD was leading in 33 constituencies and Congress in 6.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which is contesting its first assembly election in the state, has failed to open its account so far.

Among the heavyweight leaders, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, is leading in his home bastion of Raghopur in Vaishali district. Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is leading in Tarapur against RJD’s Arun Kumar. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is also leading in Lakhisarai constituency.