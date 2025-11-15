Bihar Election Results 2025: Check Biggest Defeats To 27-Vote Nail-Biting Close Win

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav was on Friday relegated to the third spot in Bihar's Mahua seat, with LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh defeating RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan by 44,997 votes.

Tej Pratap, who recently floated his political outfit after being expelled from the RJD by his father, polled 35,703 votes, while Singh bagged 87,641 votes and Raushan got 42,644 votes, according to the Election Commission.

For a leader who once held ministerial office and comes from Bihar’s most famous political family, slipping to third place turns Mahua into one of the headline defeats of 2025.