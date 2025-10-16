Mukesh Sahani Threatens To Quit RJD Alliance Over Seat Sharing — Why The Boatman Is Important

Mukesh Sahani, the chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, has reportedly threatened to walk out of the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The last day of nomination is Oct. 17. for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

The 44-year-old leader wants his party to contest at least 24 seats in the election to the 243-member Bihar Assembly. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has put his foot down and said the ally can only get around 15 seats, as per NDTV.

If the VIP chief climbs down, the 'Grand Alliance' may eventually seal the seat deal. If he rebels and exits the alliance, his likely option will be the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Earlier this month, Sahani claimed that he would be the Deputy Chief Minister if the Mahagathbandhan came to power in Bihar. He also praised Lalu Yadav's ideology of social justice and expressed commitment to the cause.